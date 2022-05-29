Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $8 Million Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

