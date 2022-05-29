Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $9.59 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.06% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,082. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

