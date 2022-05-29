Aristeia Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIERU. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,195,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,631,000.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

