Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,850,000 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,841,000. BellRing Brands comprises about 1.9% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 9.73% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,805,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 258,325 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

