Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million.

StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.49. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

