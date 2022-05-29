Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AON were worth $148,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON opened at $281.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.36. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

