Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATEX. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $780.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $2,428,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 208,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

