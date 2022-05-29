Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 345,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.83. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

