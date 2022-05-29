Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
AGPPF opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $167.75.
About Anglo American Platinum (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.