Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AGPPF opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

