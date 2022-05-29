Analyzing mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mCloud Technologies and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 2.37 -$35.37 million ($1.26) -2.38 BlackBerry $893.00 million 4.24 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -6.77

mCloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than mCloud Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -102.96% -580.31% -30.83% BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for mCloud Technologies and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 3 2 1 0 1.67

mCloud Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.67%. BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Summary

BlackBerry beats mCloud Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

