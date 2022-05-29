Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $41.59

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.59.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 2,368,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.