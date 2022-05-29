Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $49.00

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 94,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,907. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

