Analysts Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target at $29.71

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

CRBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

CRBU traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 898,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $70,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,460,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $21,785,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

