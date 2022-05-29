Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$40.65

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.44. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$30.00 and a one year high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.