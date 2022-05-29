Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $18.14

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

