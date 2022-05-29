Analysts Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) PT at $6.59

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.59.
ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 872,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,488. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
