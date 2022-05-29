Analysts Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) PT at $6.59

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.59.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 872,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,488. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

