Analysts Set AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target at $214.50

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.