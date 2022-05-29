Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 million and the highest is $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.71 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.32 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PIRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PIRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 399,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,095. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

