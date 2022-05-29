Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.48 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. 1,748,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,971. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

