Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $455.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.04 million and the lowest is $394.16 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $404.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

