Analysts Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,079,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 809,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,253.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 2,406,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFIE stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,939. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

