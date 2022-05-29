Analysts Expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.52 Million

Analysts expect that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will report $31.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.75 million and the highest is $32.50 million. CapStar Financial reported sales of $32.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year sales of $127.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.88 million to $130.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.13 million to $144.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CapStar Financial.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CSTR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.