Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post sales of $39.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.05 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $44.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $171.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.33 million to $174.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $178.28 million, with estimates ranging from $158.82 million to $212.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 783,800 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 331,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,940 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

