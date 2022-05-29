Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will post sales of $298.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.40 million. Upstart reported sales of $193.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of UPST traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,756,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,443. Upstart has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,883 shares of company stock worth $20,852,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $43,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

