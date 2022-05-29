Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $6.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94. United Rentals reported earnings of $4.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $29.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $31.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $33.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.58 to $39.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

NYSE URI traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.46. The stock had a trading volume of 611,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,792. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $262.76 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

