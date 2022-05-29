Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 4,574,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

