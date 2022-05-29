Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will post sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.69 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $15.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of CLSD remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

