Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $105.37. 791,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,225. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

