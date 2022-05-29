Analysts Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 770,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.