Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will announce $35.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $31.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $154.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $158.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $236.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $9,302,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASPN traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 339,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.