Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Million

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.06 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $5.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.55 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $12.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AQB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 596,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 43.90 and a quick ratio of 43.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.