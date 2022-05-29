Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 65.9% in May

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANRGF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.