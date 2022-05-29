Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

AMRS stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amyris by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 356,262 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 68.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 255,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

