AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,865 shares in the company, valued at $299,028.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

AMREP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

