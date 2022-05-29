Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,600 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 1,872,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,656.0 days.

AMFPF opened at $40.00 on Friday. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amplifon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

