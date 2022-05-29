AmonD (AMON) Price Down 9% This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, AmonD has traded 9% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $880,608.55 and $4,683.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,873.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,251.06 or 0.24822724 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.00501686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008776 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

