Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $230.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

