Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $278.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

