Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.99. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

