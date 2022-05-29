Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$0.93. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 121,724 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.
About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
