Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$0.93. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 121,724 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

