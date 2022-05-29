American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $169.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

