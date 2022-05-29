American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 114.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $228,416.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,789 shares of company stock worth $3,868,907. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

