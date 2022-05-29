American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 1,990,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $909.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

