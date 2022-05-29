América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:AMOV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

