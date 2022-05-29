AMEPAY (AME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 642.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.79 or 0.17308486 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00504469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

