Ambrosus (AMB) Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $4.16 million and $80,218.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,325,852 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

