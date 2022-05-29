Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Up 129.1% in May

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $7.23 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

ATRWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.