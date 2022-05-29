Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,646 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.01% of Altair Engineering worth $174,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,512 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the software’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -306.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $115,609.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,630 shares of company stock worth $1,130,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

