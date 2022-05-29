Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $458,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

NYSE:WAT opened at $335.06 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.