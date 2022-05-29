Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $442,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

